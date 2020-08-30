UrduPoint.com
Mayor Visits 9th Muharram Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:26 AM

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

Islamabad Mayor, Sheikh Ansar Aziz Saturday visited the mourning procession of 9th Muharram and reviewed the arrangements there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Mayor, Sheikh Ansar Aziz Saturday visited the mourning procession of 9th Muharram and reviewed the arrangements there.

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor; Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and Chairman Union Council Shah Allah Ditta Syed Zaki Haider, said a press release issued here.

MCI arranged sabeel of milk and water for the mourners on the procession route . Masks and gloves were provided to the procession participants.

Speaking at the occasion, the mayor said the supreme sacrifice given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), his family members and companions was a triumph for humanity, Islamic principles and the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala and remind the Muslims to be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of higher values and principles of islam.

He stressed upon the people to reiterate their resolve to seek guidance from the highest lessons of the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain which were based upon complete obedience to the Islamic teachings and raising the standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness.

The Mayor said that, the life Imam Hussain gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner and even one should be ready to lay down one's life to the satisfaction of the Creator.

Laden with such passion, one could make significant achievement in the world and for the motherland, he added.

