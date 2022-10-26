Mayor visits City District Girls College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Wednesday visited City District Degree College for Girls and inspected facilities in examination hall, class rooms and library.

Mayor expressed dismay over the conditions in public sector schools of the city and said that efforts would be made to improve facilities in educational institutions of the city.

He inspected various sections of the degree college and assured college administration resolution of their problems including insufficient staff.

He also met with principal and staff members and inquired about their problems. He also urged staff to focus education of students and work with enhanced dedication for betterment of students.