Mayor visits Fizagat, inspects site of proposed picnic spots

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) ::Mayor Swat City, Shahid Ali and officials of irrigation department Saturday visited Fizagat and inspected the site selected for construction of picnic spot and railway track.

He also visited Fizagat- Navekali canal and decided to take steps for cleaning canal and construction of recreational spot along its banks.

He said that work on the project would start within a week.

He said that due to less number of recreational places in congested Mingora, decision has been taken to develop the area along canal and built new picnic spots for people of the area.