Mayor Visits Iran Consulate To Offer Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Mayor visits Iran consulate to offer condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali here Tuesday visited Consulate General Office and offered condolence over the sad demise of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi.

Talking to Consulate General, Peshawar Mayor said that President Ebrahim Raisi was a visionary leader and a renowned scholar.

He said that we share the grief of Iran people and express condolence to bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

He also praised the contributions of Iranian President for strengthening the Muslims and prayed Allah Almighty to rest departed souls in eternal abode with peace.

