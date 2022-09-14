UrduPoint.com

Mayor Visits Municipal Girls College, Expresses Dismay Over Dilapidated Condition Of New Block

Published September 14, 2022

Mayor visits Municipal Girls College, expresses dismay over dilapidated condition of new block

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Wednesday visited Municipal Inter College for Girls Shahi Bagh and expressed dismay over dilapidated condition of new block of college being constructed in 2021.

He was accompanied by former District Nazim, Haji Ghulam Ali, Director Admin, Muhammad Idrees, and Principal Inter College, Nusrat Matloob and concerned officials.

He expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of new building, lack of facilities in the laboratory and insufficient furniture for students.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for this mess and added that students are our future and they should be provided needed facilities.

Mayor said that deficiency of furniture would be addressed soon and solar system would be installed for students in the college.

He also directed provision of clean drinking water to students and availability of food items in canteen on subsidized rates and said that metropolitan government would bear the extra expenses.

He also sought a report about all the deficiency and lack of facilities in college and assured that efforts would be made to resolve all these problems.

