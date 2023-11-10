Open Menu

Mayor Visits Ongoing Construction Site Of Auto Bhan Ring Road Project

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Friday visited the ongoing construction site of the Auto Bhan Ring Road project

The foundation stone of the Autobahn road was laid last month and the first phase of sewerage works was in progress.

On this occasion, the concerned engineers gave a detailed briefing to him.

Kashif Ali Shoro, during the inspection, expressed strong reservations about the drainage plan and emphasized the need to divert rainwater separately to a treatment plant to prevent future issues during rainy seasons.

Shoro directed the consultants to focus on developing a robust and sustainable plan for the construction of drains on Auto Bhan Road, considering the challenges faced during rainfall in Latifabad.

Local government project engineer Muhammad Ali Soomro, WASA consultant Saleem-ud-din Shaikh, Kamran Solangi, Sabir Qureshi, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

