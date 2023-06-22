Open Menu

Mayor Vows To Ensure Transparency In Capital Metropolitan Maps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Mayor vows to ensure transparency in capital metropolitan maps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Thursday said transparency in the capital metropolitan maps would be maintained at all costs to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to different delegations, the Mayor of Peshawar said it was the first time that the map owners appeared before the mayor and inquired about paying additional money for the purpose.

In the East Zone, 25 out of 29 commercial maps were approved, while 4 maps were rejected for not fulfilling the rules and regulations.

Besides these 63 residential maps approved in the West Zone, 55 residential maps were approved while five maps were rejected for not fulfilling the rules and regulations.

Some maps were rejected for not fulfilling the rules and regulations.

After the maps of the owners were approved, last day a meeting of BCA of East Zone and West Zone was held under the Chairmanship of Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, in which Director General Capital Metropolitan Government Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Director of Administration HR Muhammad Owais Khan, Director of East Rehman Khattak, Director West Awan, Hidayatullah, Ikramullah, Chief Building Inspector East Zone Faiz Muhammad, Chief Building Inspectors West Zone, Adnan Ahmad, Amir Zaib and map owners participated.

