Mayor Vows To Make Hyderabad Clean And Green

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro has vowed to make the city clean and green and directed the officers of all wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation concerned to discharge their assigned responsibilities with dedication and devotion so that the lost glow of the second-largest city of Sindh could be restored at the earliest.

In his directives here on Tuesday, the Mayor emphasized the officers of the health wing of HMC to ensure cleanliness and personally monitor the performance of sanitary workers. The lifting of garbage from roads and streets should be carried out on a regular basis and Sindh Solid Waste Management board should ensure the task of cleanliness in the right direction, he and added that officers concerned should also ensure the covering of all manholes with de-silting of sewerage lines.

While lauding the effort of towns and union council chairpersons, the Mayor maintained the HMC would make all-out efforts to restore the lost glory of the historic city by addressing all civic issues in time.

He also directed the officers of all wings to make all arrangements before the start of second spell of expected heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad so that citizens could not face any inconvenience.

He also directed to complete the process of installation of high mast light towers, fox lights and street lights and replacement of faulty lights on roads and streets before the start of the month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

