Mayor Wahab Lauds Government School Students For Securing Top Positions In Matric Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:08 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday expressed his delight at the remarkable achievement of government school students securing top positions in the matriculation exams
The Mayor made this announcement during a meeting with these top-performing students at his office on Tuesday.
The parents of the students, officials from the Matriculation board, and school headmasters were also present at the meeting.
He said that the success of these students had made their parents proud and announced that Hafiz Abdul Rafi, the student who secured the first position in the matriculation exams, would be awarded an iPhone, while Rumesa Imran and Rukhsar, who secured the second and third positions respectively, would each receive a laptop as a reward.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab congratulated the students and wished them continued success in the future. He expressed hope that Hafiz Abdul Rafi, Romesa Imran, and Rukhsar would continue to achieve great things ahead. He also assured that he was ready to provide all possible support to these students in their academic journey.
During their conversation, the students shared their aspirations of pursuing higher education abroad in order to serve the country and nation more effectively.
In response, Mayor Wahab assured them that they would receive all necessary support for studying abroad but emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and respect of Pakistan wherever they went.
He explained that quality education helps in shaping individuals into responsible and productive members of society.
He encouraged the students to respect their parents, teachers, and elders, as it would surely bring them rewards in the future, leading them to success.
Despite the lack of resources, he praised the parents who were ensuring their children receive education, calling them admirable and a positive example for society, he said.
He particularly highlighted the importance of educating girls, stating that it is essential for building a better society. He expressed joy that more girls are now attending schools and securing top positions in exams.
The Mayor further emphasized that for any nation to progress and prosper, it must maintain high literacy standards, and every member of the society has a responsibility in this regard.
He concluded by stating that if each individual plays their part, society can quickly transform into an educated and civilized one.
