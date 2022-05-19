Mayor warns action against overcharging of birth, death certificates' fee

City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday directed staff of union councils not to overcharge people who approached them to get birth, death certificates, and Nikkah Nama

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday directed staff of union councils not to overcharge people who approached them to get birth, death certificates, and Nikkah Nama.

He was addressing a meeting of chairmen and union council secretaries in City Council Hall Peshawar.

"We have been selected by people to facilitate them", he said and added that "we are bound to serve public according to their expectations".

He said that chairmen and secretaries of union councils should help people and provide them facilities at their doorsteps. He also warned strict action if a union council staff was found guilty of overcharging applicants.