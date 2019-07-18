Mayor warns local administration to ensure cleanness

The Newly elected Mayor of Larkana in his surprise visit has ordered to concerned department and local administration to improve drained and cleanness system of he city on priority basis

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Newly elected Mayor of Larkana in his surprise visit has ordered to concerned department and local administration to improve drained and cleanness system of he city on priority basis.

As per details, Mayor Khair Muhammad Sheikh reviewed the work of municipal staff and directed them to completely drain out the stagnant rainwater.

Talking to media, he underlined that due to the trader's encroachment on roads and bridges the sewerage system badly effecting and creating problems for masses.

The negligence would not be tolerated at any cost, he reiterated.

The Mayor warned that if the cleanness system would not improved in future the local administration will take stern action against the concerned officers.

He urged on the collective efforts because without collective responsibility we could not change and improve the current deterioration.

\378