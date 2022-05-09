UrduPoint.com

Mayor Warns Strict Action Against Absent Staff

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :City Mayor, Qari Sher Zaman Monday said that strict action would be taken against staff that are recruited illegally and are drawing salaries without performing duties.

He said this during a meeting with Town Meeting Officers (TMO) being convened to discuss ongoing uplift projects.

He also sought details of workers and said that those who are absent from their duties would be dealt accordingly.

He was also briefed about total expenditures of Town Municipal Administrations and future projects. He said that any negligence on part of workers would not be tolerated and they would be dealt irrespective of political affiliations.

