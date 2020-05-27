Mayor warns tightens lockdown in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday has said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with simplicity due to the corona epidemic.

He expressed these views through his vedio message, the Mayor Sukkur warned that if the epidemic escalates further in upcoming days, the government will be compelled to tighten the lockdown including Sukkur.