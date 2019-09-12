(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has expressed gratitude to the Federal minister for planning for consideration of his request in approving the long-awaited scheme of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) from Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) to strengthen the infrastructure of Karachi.

In a statement on Thursday, the mayor said the improvement in infrastructure was an immediate need of the citizens of the metropolis.