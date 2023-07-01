Mayors, chairmen busy in removing offal of sacrificial animals from cities, towns: LG Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that all mayors, deputy mayors and chairman and deputy chairman belonging to Pakistan People's Party were busy in providing relief to the people during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, Syed Nasir Shah said that the employees and officers of all the local bodies were present in the field to remove the offal from the cities so that people could not face inconvenience.

The provincial minister said that the remains of the sacrificial animals are being picked up from the streets, neighborhoods and brought to the collection points from where these will be taken to the landfill sites.

For the convenience of the people, lime is also being sprayed in the streets and neighborhoods to prevent the spread of germs, Nasir Shah said.

He said in this regard, the spirit of the newly elected representatives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is commendable.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide relief to the people and bring all facilities to their doorsteps.