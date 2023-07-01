Open Menu

Mayors, Chairmen Busy In Removing Offal Of Sacrificial Animals From Cities, Towns: LG Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Mayors, chairmen busy in removing offal of sacrificial animals from cities, towns: LG Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that all mayors, deputy mayors and chairman and deputy chairman belonging to Pakistan People's Party were busy in providing relief to the people during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, Syed Nasir Shah said that the employees and officers of all the local bodies were present in the field to remove the offal from the cities so that people could not face inconvenience.

The provincial minister said that the remains of the sacrificial animals are being picked up from the streets, neighborhoods and brought to the collection points from where these will be taken to the landfill sites.

For the convenience of the people, lime is also being sprayed in the streets and neighborhoods to prevent the spread of germs, Nasir Shah said.

He said in this regard, the spirit of the newly elected representatives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is commendable.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide relief to the people and bring all facilities to their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nasir All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan