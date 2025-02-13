Mayor's Conference Held In Sri Lanka For Strong Cities Network
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Mayor Larkana (LMC) Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur represented the Municipal Corporation Larkana at the Strong Cities Network Conference held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday.
The conference was organized to bring together mayors and local government representatives from South Asian countries.
Mayor Larkana told in his statement that Key challenges faced by municipal institutions in the region were discussed and a commitment was made to build stronger and more resilient cities for their communities through mutual cooperation and shared experiences.
He said more that It's our leadership dream we should be made strong and beautiful city Larkana and other districts too and vision will come true shortly.
