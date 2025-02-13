Open Menu

Mayor's Conference Held In Sri Lanka For Strong Cities Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Mayor's conference held in Sri Lanka for strong cities Network

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Mayor Larkana (LMC) Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur represented the Municipal Corporation Larkana at the Strong Cities Network Conference held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The conference was organized to bring together mayors and local government representatives from South Asian countries.

Mayor Larkana told in his statement that Key challenges faced by municipal institutions in the region were discussed and a commitment was made to build stronger and more resilient cities for their communities through mutual cooperation and shared experiences.

He said more that It's our leadership dream we should be made strong and beautiful city Larkana and other districts too and vision will come true shortly.

Recent Stories

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

6 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

21 minutes ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

2 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

3 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

4 hours ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan