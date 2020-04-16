Mayors for looking after plants, trees during lockdown situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Thursday asked Parks department to continue their work even during the lockdown as the plants and trees of different parks might be deteriorated if not paid attention

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Thursday asked Parks department to continue their work even during the lockdown as the plants and trees of different parks might be deteriorated if not paid attention.

Presiding over a meeting related to parks and plantation, Waseem Akhtar asked his sub ordinates to call staffers below aged 55 years and provide them all precautionary kits so that they could look after the plants on regular basis, said a press release.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the mayor visited Frere Hall and appreciated the staff working there and urged them to adopt all preventive measures.

He asked Director Parks not to call employees of over 55 years old on job as per SOP set by the government.

He also directed that watering should also be done to trees at 106 roads of the city as well green belts.

"Cutting of trees should also be done for further beautification," he added.

Waseem Akhtar said that it is necessary to look after all parks including Baghe Ibn e Qasim, Jheel Park, Hill Park, Gulshan e Jinnah, Baghe Jinnah and Aziz Bhatti park.

He said that plants are beauty of the park that's why they should be given special care.

The mayor also appreciated the parks department's employees and said that they are serving the plants which is indeed a great work.

Speaking on coronavirus, the mayor said that situation was very much in control in Karachi but there is still need to follow the guidelines.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman said that uplift work is in progress at 62 acre Kidny Hill Park and hundreds of plants planted earlier have become trees. He said that hopefully the park would be opened for public after lockdown.