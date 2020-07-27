UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayors Of Karachi, Hyderabad Met Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad met Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain at the Governor's House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain at the Governor's House here on Monday.

During the meeting, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar briefed the Governor Sindh on the situation arising out of the recent rains in Karachi, said a statement.

In a detailed briefing on the situation in Hyderabad, Mayor Tayyab Hussain said that there are piles of garbage in different parts of the city and Hyderabad is in dire need of funds.

The Sindh Governor said that the Federal government is well aware of the situation in the province.

He further said that the citizens of Karachi would not be left alone, adding that the federal government was also keeping an eye on the situation in Hyderabad.

The Governor of Sindh said that he would talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan and work out a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Hyderabad Government Rains

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

3 hours ago

Belgium toughens anti-virus rules as outbreak grow ..

2 minutes ago

Google to extend work-from-home policy to mid-2021 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.