Mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad met Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain at the Governor's House here on Monday.

During the meeting, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar briefed the Governor Sindh on the situation arising out of the recent rains in Karachi, said a statement.

In a detailed briefing on the situation in Hyderabad, Mayor Tayyab Hussain said that there are piles of garbage in different parts of the city and Hyderabad is in dire need of funds.

The Sindh Governor said that the Federal government is well aware of the situation in the province.

He further said that the citizens of Karachi would not be left alone, adding that the federal government was also keeping an eye on the situation in Hyderabad.

The Governor of Sindh said that he would talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan and work out a comprehensive strategy in this regard.