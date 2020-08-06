UrduPoint.com
Mayour Sukkur Vows To Clean Roads

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has said all necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned at his residence here on Thursday. He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to non compliance of orders. The Mayor also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

