Mazakra Session Arranged To Enhance Traditional Value Of "Hujra"

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Thursday organized a seminar under its regular feature "Mazakra" with the theme of "Hujra; to highlight the significance of Pashtoon culture and traditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Thursday organized a seminar under its regular feature "Mazakra" with the theme of "Hujra; to highlight the significance of Pashtoon culture and traditions.

Participants discussed the general features of Hujra underlining its history, current status and future prospects through in-depth analytical review during an interactive session.

Speaking at the occasion, researcher and visiting professor at Islamia College Peshawar, Prof Noor ul Ameen Yousafzai said Pakhtun was progressive and independent nation by nature and its main proof was the Pakhtun culture and society itself.

He said that traditional Hujras were now restricted to the tribal belt of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and this ancient gathering of Pakhtun heritage was now on the verge of extinction.

"In the old kinship-based communities, the Hujra culture was very strong but it was affected by the changes in political economy and introduction of modern means", he added.

Hujra was not only a place for social gatherings but also an institution for informal educational, where everyone had equal opportunities and exposure. It paved the way for a culture of constructive debate among the people who had different opinions on an issue.

The session was part of fortnightly Muzakra series by Research Section of Lok Virsa, which is an interactive session that engages audience with the guest speakers during the question and answer session.

It is regular part of Lok Virsa's activities to preserve and promote the various forms of heritage in the country and highlight the magnificent cultural legacy of Pakistan.

Lok Virsa with its mandate is focusing on the promotion of folk heritage of Pakistan in a way that is relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds and to provide more meaning, depth and rootedness in life.

The promotion of folk heritage will also create more space for expressing diversity within the culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity, said the organizers.

Your Thoughts and Comments

