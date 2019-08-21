Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has sent a letter to UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore to remove Indian actress Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace over her pro-war commentsMazari said in her letter that actress is supporting the BJP's government policy of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism, genocide and Indian government's violations of international conventions and UN resolutions on Kashmir and nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by Indian Defence Minister.Dr Mazari said the support of the UN Goodwill Ambassador Pariyanka Chopra for nuclear war undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has sent a letter to UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore to remove Indian actress Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace over her pro-war commentsMazari said in her letter that actress is supporting the BJP's government policy of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism, genocide and Indian government's violations of international conventions and UN resolutions on Kashmir and nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by Indian Defence Minister.Dr Mazari said the support of the UN Goodwill Ambassador Pariyanka Chopra for nuclear war undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated.Draft of the letter wrote to the UNICEF Executive Director, Ms Henrietta Fore is;"I wish to draw your attention to the issue of Priyanka Chopra whom you have appointed as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.

The recent crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has been the result of the Modi Government's violation of all international conventions that it is a signatory to, along with UNSC resolutions as well as conducting a campaign of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in IOK.

The Modi Government is also denying 4 m Indian Muslims of their citizenship in Assam creating "detention Centres" akin to Nazi concentration camps.

The Indian Occupation forces have also intensified their campaign of using pellet guns against women and children as well as violence and abuse of women in IOK.

The entire policy of the BJP Government is similar to the Nazi doctrine of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism and genocide. Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister.All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.

Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated.

Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally.Therefore I would request that she be immediately denotified as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.'