Mazari castigates West on its 'double standards'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Friday castigated the West on its double standards, saying it was time to reject their false narrative.

The minister, in tweets, said they (Western people) ridiculed islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and spread Islamophobia by claiming it as 'freedom of speech'.

"When we highlight Israelis' 'deep pockets' & influence over Western media and government, it gets labelled "anti Semitic"! Massacre Palestinians and claim it's right of self defence," she added.

Dr Mazari said it was time to reject and counter that false narrative.

"Enough is enough. We cannot be bullied or blackmailed by such narratives as we don't bear the burden of the history the West is trying to shift on our shoulders,"she added.