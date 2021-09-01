UrduPoint.com

Mazari Chairs A Meeting With GSC, Youth Economic Forum

Wed 01st September 2021

Minister for Human Rights (MoHR) Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the global shapers community (GSC) and youth economic forum in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights (MoHR) Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the global shapers community (GSC) and youth economic forum in Pakistan.

The Minster advised the delegation to use their network to create awareness about human rights, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Rights said in a statement that the Medical Assessment board of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) reviewed and issued certificates to 125 persons with disabilities within a day.

Disability certificates entitle Person With Disability (PWD) to benefits including a special ID card, 2% job quota, travel discounts, and special health services.



