Mazari Chairs Meeting Of IPC Department Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative Department, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday chaired an important meeting of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Department, Sindh.
The meeting focused on key issues, including strengthening joint patrolling and monitoring mechanisms, said a statement.
The meeting was attended by Director to the Chief Minister's Advisor Faizan Inayat, DS IPC Haroon Ijaz, Additional Secretary and Special Secretary (Technical) of the Irrigation Department Junaid Hashim Talpur, Director General of the Livestock and Fisheries Department Ali Muhammad Mastoi, Managing Director of Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, along with other relevant officials.
The concerned officers briefed the Advisor on various challenges and issues and provided updates on ongoing efforts.
The briefing was conducted in connection with the preparation for the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) meeting scheduled to be held on September 26 at Islamabad.
