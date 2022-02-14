UrduPoint.com

Mazari Chairs Third Meeting Of CRPD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Mazari chairs third meeting of CRPD

Minister for Human Rights (MoHR) Dr Shireen Mazari here on Monday presided over third meeting of the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights (MoHR) Dr Shireen Mazari here on Monday presided over third meeting of the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Secretary Human Rights, senior officers and representative from various ministries and Federal departments participated, said a press release issued here.

Meeting was commenced with a welcome note by the chairperson. She briefly discussed some agenda points laid in the second meeting of the council and urged to know the current status of their implementation. Afterward, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed highlighted that a team, constituted by the Council, should visit ICT to check and monitor the steps that have been taken by the Capital Development Authority to make the territory more disable friendly.

He emphasized that selection of athletes for paralympics should be focused so that we may have footprints in all such international events and stressed that a special Liaison Officer can be hired for CRPD to get better coordination with Embassies and NGOs.

While discussing the status of implementation of 2% disability quota reserved in all ministries and divisions, Dr. Shireen Mazari said that as per the data received till date from 34 federal ministries, hardly 4 ministries are fully observing the prescribed quota for persons with disability, whereas there is a short fall of more than five thousand that must be filled in. She said that MoHR will take all steps including necessary correspondence with prime minister office and establishment division to ensure the observance of quota both in public and private sector.

She added that council is striving to improve the standards of its mechanisms for medical assessment under the international guidelines of WHO.

As introducing of such kinds of assessments are necessary for making rehabilitation, training and independent living possible for physically challenged persons of the society. She said that concerned provincial departments would also be taken on board in future for devising these frameworks and mechanisms.

Meeting was apprised that on the request and proposal of BISP a special desk under BISP Ehsaas One Window Centre has been created in their existing facilitation center in Islamabad that is fully functional these days and catering all the needs of Persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Dr Shireen Mazari said that data collection methods and enumerator trainings, especially on Washington Group Questions on Disability, are much needed to improve the accuracy of census data. For this, MoHR will also coordinate with Ministry of Planning and Development to have better results in terms of data on persons with disability in forthcoming census.

The minister reiterated that in the follow up meeting a special briefing by National Paralympics Committee may be arranged to further advance the procedures of selection. For strengthening the structure and for capacity building of CRPD, she insisted that experts with special skills and abilities should be hired to improve the functioning of council in line with the international standards and preference should be given to PWDs.

On the request of a special member of council, minister acceded to convert the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020 in accessible format for visually impaired persons.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Washington Mushahid Hussain Syed Visit May 2020 Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Russian Troops About to Complete Parallel Drills - ..

Russian Troops About to Complete Parallel Drills - Defense Minister

56 seconds ago
 EU mulls emergency summit over Ukraine crisis

EU mulls emergency summit over Ukraine crisis

59 seconds ago
 Spanish film explores trauma of 2015 Bataclan mass ..

Spanish film explores trauma of 2015 Bataclan massacre

1 minute ago
 S. Africa's luxury Blue Train suspended after 'inc ..

S. Africa's luxury Blue Train suspended after 'incidents'

1 minute ago
 Iran's Interior Chief Sees Need to Boost Mutual Tr ..

Iran's Interior Chief Sees Need to Boost Mutual Trade, Economic Relations With P ..

5 minutes ago
 Powerful Blast Hits NitroErg Explosives Factory in ..

Powerful Blast Hits NitroErg Explosives Factory in Poland - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>