UrduPoint.com

Mazari Claims To Have Found "recording Device" In Bedroom

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

The former Federal Minister says it is clear violations of her rights and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2022) PTI leader and Former Federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that a voice recorder was found in her bedroom under a coffee table.

She said it was clear violations of her rights and the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference shared by the PTI on Twitter, Mazari said that the "recorder" was found under a coffee table.

She also claimed that she was found when a domestic staff member mistakenly bumped into the table.

The PTI leader l said that she was in Bani Gala when the worker called her and informed her about it.

Mazari said, "We first thought it could be a USB but [then we thought] why would someone stick a USB under a table?".

She stated that they investigated it and found that it was a recorder.

"It was an American model device," said Mazari, adding that she would share the details with the media.

Mazari was of the view that the same device had been found from PTI chairman Imran Khan's house some weeks ago.

"This is a violation of Article 14(1) [pertaining to inviolability of dignity of a person and privacy of their house] of the Constitution of Pakistan," Mazari said, questioning who was behind this.

"The question is that who installed it? That too in my bedroom," she said, adding that they had doubts as who was behind it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Twitter Bani Same Media From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

3 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

3 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.