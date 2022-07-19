Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Federal Minister says it is clear violations of her rights and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2022) PTI leader and Former Federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that a voice recorder was found in her bedroom under a coffee table.

Addressing a press conference shared by the PTI on Twitter, Mazari said that the "recorder" was found under a coffee table.

She also claimed that she was found when a domestic staff member mistakenly bumped into the table.

The PTI leader l said that she was in Bani Gala when the worker called her and informed her about it.

Mazari said, "We first thought it could be a USB but [then we thought] why would someone stick a USB under a table?".

She stated that they investigated it and found that it was a recorder.

"It was an American model device," said Mazari, adding that she would share the details with the media.

Mazari was of the view that the same device had been found from PTI chairman Imran Khan's house some weeks ago.

"This is a violation of Article 14(1) [pertaining to inviolability of dignity of a person and privacy of their house] of the Constitution of Pakistan," Mazari said, questioning who was behind this.

"The question is that who installed it? That too in my bedroom," she said, adding that they had doubts as who was behind it.