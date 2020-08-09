Mazari clarifies news regarding irregularities in distribution of Eid packages

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari clarified a news aired by a private news channel regarding irregularities in the distribution of Eid packages for transgenders.

The minister on her tweeter handle said, "Shocked at the irresponsible statements.

Not the first time Channel 24 has given false news! Just for the record the transgender project was United Nation Development Programme and United Nations Population Fund and their local partners".

"No funds were ever given to Ministry of Human Rights. MOHR simply helped UNDP and UNFPA launch the project but the distribution will be done by local partners. It is irresponsible and unethical to make accusations based on false news".

It was unfortunate that despite informing the channel's senior anchor person still tweeted the news, she added.