Mazari condemns burning of Hindu temple in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen Mazari on Wednesday strongly condemned the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

In her Tweet, the minister stressed that KP government must be ensured that the culprits should brought to justice.

She said that MOHR also moving on this, adding that, "We as a govt have a responsibility to ensure safety & security of all our citizens and their places of worship".