ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari on Monday strongly condemned the India's repealing of special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir under Article-370 of Indian constitution through a presidential order.

Dr Mazari said India's this move of revoking of special constitutional status of IOK was against all norms and international law along with UNSC resolutions.

She said Kashmir was recognized as disputed territory in United Nations Security Conical (UNSC) resolutions adding that India cannot alter IOK status through its parliament.

Human Rights Minister Dr Mazari said International Court of Justice must be approached immediately as well as moving UNSC and other international forums including Human Rights Organizations. This is illegal annexation of a militarily, Kashmir is illegally annexed with India and IOK is disputed and Occupied territory, she further said.