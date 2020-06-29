UrduPoint.com
Mazari Condemns PSX Terrorist Attack In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Mazari condemns PSX terrorist attack in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari Monday condemned the terrorist attack at pakistan stock exchange (psx) in Karachi.

Taking to twitter, she said, "BLA terrorist - India links known. Their condemnable act of terror in Karachi against #KarachiStockExchange was defeated by our frontline defenders - our brave police. We salute all these brave men whose rapid response defeated the terrorists."

