Mazari condoles death of mother of Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Thursday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's grandmother.

He said in a statement that it was very sad to hear the news of death of Zardari's mother and Bilawal's grandmother.

"At this hour of grief, we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May Allah Almighty grant patience to them," he said.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.