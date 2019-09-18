Mazari demands 'Human Corridor' to provide Kashmiris food, medicines

Giving another wakening call to international community about worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday demanded to create 'Humanitarian Corridor' for supply of food and medicines to Kashmiri captives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Giving another wakening call to international community about worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir , Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday demanded to create 'Humanitarian Corridor' for supply of food and medicines to Kashmiri captives.

"The 45 days long siege of Kashmiri people was enough to jolt world conscience and if they will not come forward to stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the worst ever atrocities meted out to Kashmiris, it would threaten peace in the region and beyond," she said addressing the Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir.

She mentioned the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government to highlight Indian hegemonic designs across the globe as she urged the world nations to move forward for an action against war crimes being committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

"It is for the first time in last 50 years that Kashmir was discussed at UN Security Council and the European Parliament discussed this issue where it sounded to consider trade restrictions against India. This speaks volumes about the government sincerity and commitment to Kashmir issue," she said.

The minister also mentioned to condemnation of Indian brutalities by international organizations and said despite the worst restrictions on media, the world press is exposing 'real brutal face' of India and fascist Modi.

She said in its August 05 act, India has violated Geneva Convention, Advisory Opinion of International Court of Justice on changing demography of an occupied territory and international human rights laws. "Indian is committing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris and threatening to expand its territory to Azad Kashmir that will have lethal consequences." "Modi is pursuing his expansionist agenda not caring that he is sitting on a 'nuclear bucket' and if international community would not halt him, not the region alone but global peace would be under threat," she added.

The minister said, happenings in occupied Kashmir are not new as Indian occupied forces used to raping Kashmiri women in front of their men even during the past years. "Out of numerous, one such cases is still under trial at Indian court of law and UN Human Rights Commission has questioned why the culprits have not yet been awarded punishment." Shireen Mazari said she is writing a letter to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs (UNOCHA) demanding to open a Humanitarian Corridor for supply of medicines and food to Kashmiris as she mentioned to opening up of such corridors in the past in human crisis regions.

She said India is committing war crimes in Occupied Kashmir by using pellet guns and cluster bombs in violation of world human rights laws and charters and the world nations should adopt a resolution at UN General Assembly session against India on these atrocities.

Shireen Mazari reassured all out support to people in occupied Kashmir against Indian atrocities and inhumane acts and raise globally, the human rights abuses being committed by Indian forces.

She urged Bill Gates Foundation not to award the Butcher of Kashmir Naredra Modi for constructing few hundred toiletes but condemn him for raping women, torturing and killing youth and hitting minors with pellet guns and cluster bombs.

Shireen Mazari warned when two nuclear nations go to war the consequences are not only for that specific region but also for the whole world. "We cannot afford escalation because any adventurism by India would have impacts on South Asia and beyond."