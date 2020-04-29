Mazari distributed ration bag among 50 transgenders

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday distributed 'ration bags' among 50 deserving members of transgender community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday distributed 'ration bags' among 50 deserving members of transgender community.

The event was organised by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall (PBM) in collaboration with transgender leader Nayab Ali.

Addressing the participants, she said every Pakistani was duty bound it is our legal duty to protect the rights of deprived segment of society.

She said the incumbent government has already established separate wards for transgenders in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the Federal capital. She said that Ministry of Human Rights had also written letters to provinces one and a half year ago to establish separate wards for transgenders in public sector hospitals of the provinces also .

"Aisha Mughal , a transgender who is working with Ministry of Human Rights was included in the official delegation, which represented case of Pakistan effectively in human rights council." Nayab Ali, a leading activist of transgender community provided data of transgenders.

She thanked Minister for Human Rights Dr Shirin Mazari and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi for taking personal interest in providing solace to deprived segment of society.