UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mazari Distributed Ration Bag Among 50 Transgenders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Mazari distributed ration bag among 50 transgenders

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday distributed 'ration bags' among 50 deserving members of transgender community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday distributed 'ration bags' among 50 deserving members of transgender community.

The event was organised by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall (PBM) in collaboration with transgender leader Nayab Ali.

Addressing the participants, she said every Pakistani was duty bound it is our legal duty to protect the rights of deprived segment of society.

She said the incumbent government has already established separate wards for transgenders in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the Federal capital. She said that Ministry of Human Rights had also written letters to provinces one and a half year ago to establish separate wards for transgenders in public sector hospitals of the provinces also .

"Aisha Mughal , a transgender who is working with Ministry of Human Rights was included in the official delegation, which represented case of Pakistan effectively in human rights council." Nayab Ali, a leading activist of transgender community provided data of transgenders.

She thanked Minister for Human Rights Dr Shirin Mazari and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi for taking personal interest in providing solace to deprived segment of society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Event Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha visits wheat procurem ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police to deploy additional stre ..

2 minutes ago

TMA arrests 60 persons over violation of lockdown

2 minutes ago

Food dept directs for achieving 1.4000 mmt wheat p ..

10 minutes ago

ANF arrests wanted accused, his accomplice, recove ..

10 minutes ago

Volvo Cars says to cut 1,300 jobs

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.