Mazari Express Grief Over Lahore Gang Rape Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Mazari express grief over Lahore gang rape case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday expressed grief over the 'horrific' gang-rape case at Lahore's entry point of Motorway.

The minister, in a tweet, said nothing could ever rationalise the crime of rape.

"For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable & have taken up this issue."Dr Mazari, in another tweet, said the MOHR regional office immediately asked for action report from police, The copy of FIR copy and progress report were with the ministry, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

