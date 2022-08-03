Mazari expresses condolence over military helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

In his condolence message, he said the entire nation was saddened by the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali and other officers and soldiers.

Mazari said, "The entire nation salutes the brave soldiers and martyrs of the country. May Almighty rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity."