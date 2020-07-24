UrduPoint.com
Mazari For Action Against India's Fascist Occupation Regime In IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Friday said the international community, the United Nations and international human rights organizations needed to act against India's fascist occupation regime in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In a series of messages on her social media account twitter handle, she said, "Simply saluting Kashmiris courage is not enough. There must be action." The human rights minister said from mass rape in Kunan and Poshpora, to the incarceration of Kashmiri women like Asiya Andrabi, a resolute voice for freedom, occupation Indian government was violating all international laws and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

She said Asiya had been incarcerated since last 12 years and her husband, a PhD scholar, since 28 years.

She further said, the UNSC Resolutions 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security called on all parties to conflict to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, particularly rape and other forms of sexual abuse, in situations of armed conflict. India was in constant violation of this, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

