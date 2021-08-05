Mazari for strict action against people involved in RYK 'Temple attack'

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M. Mazari said Thursday that attack on the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan was not simply condemnable but violation of the constitution of the country as well as of basic human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M. Mazari said Thursday that attack on the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan was not simply condemnable but violation of the constitution of the country as well as of basic human rights.

In her Twitter message, Mazari said that her Ministry was in touch with the Rahim Yar Khan (RYK ) police to ensure strict action against perpetrators.

She said a report of incident has been received following which Parliamentary Secretary will visit such temple today.