Mazari grieved over demise of Dr. A Q Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a series of tweets, Dr Mazari said she was deeply saddened to learn about the death of the father of country's nuclear programme.

She said Dr Khan's contribution to develop country's nuclear weapons capability was critical.

"This was crucial esp after French had backed off from reprocessing plant agreement. He was targeted incessantly by West for this," the minister said.

"Let us not to forget his critical contribution and sacrifices to making Pak a nuclear state. I, for one, salute him," she said.

Mazari also prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

