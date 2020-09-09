Mazari jubilation over safe return of SECP official

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari on Wednesday expressed her jubilation over the safe and sound return of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official Sajid Gondal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari on Wednesday expressed her jubilation over the safe and sound return of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official Sajid Gondal.

In her tweet message, she said the government had issuedstrict orders to Inspector General of Police Islamabad and InteriorMinistry for early recovery of Sajid Gondal.