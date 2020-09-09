UrduPoint.com
Mazari Jubilation Over Safe Return Of SECP Official

Wed 09th September 2020

Mazari jubilation over safe return of SECP official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari on Wednesday expressed her jubilation over the safe and sound return of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official Sajid Gondal.

More Stories From Pakistan

