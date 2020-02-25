Mazari met with Brazilian, EU HR reps in Geneva

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari met with Brazilian Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and highlighted the efforts of the present government to establish child protection centers and a national sex offender's registry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari met with Brazilian Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and highlighted the efforts of the present government to establish child protection centers and a national sex offender's registry in Pakistan.

In a Tweet, she said they discussed the issue of child rights, including child pornography.

Dr Mazari informed to the Brazilian minister about the government's efforts and progress on human rights issues through legislation, implementation of laws and awareness programmes.

The minister for human rights Dr Shireen M Mazari also met with European Union (EU ) special representative on human rights in Geneva.

She raised concerns over India's human rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) against Muslims in India.

She also raised concerns over Islamophobia in the EU, the minister said.