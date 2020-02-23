UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mazari Off To Attend 43rd Session Of HR Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mazari off to attend 43rd session of HR Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari left to attend three-day visit to attend 43rd session of the Human Rights Council.

According to the Source, Shireen Mazari would highlight the steps taken by the Ministry of Human Rights to rights children and women,transgenders, prisoners' rights.

The Minister would also highlight the Kashmir issues in the Human Rights Council.

Dr. Mazari would seek world's attention on the continued human rights violations by Indian occupied forces in Kashmir.

