Mazari pays rich tribute to heroes of Sep 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr, Shireen Mazari on Sunday paid rich tribute to valiant soldiers of September 6, 1965, who fought fearlessly without taking care of their lives and rendered their sacrifices to protect the motherland.

In a tweet, she said the Battle of Chawinda, the largest tank battle since World War-II (WWII), halted the Indian attack in Sialkot campaign, our heroes of PAF the Navy's attack on Dwarkha; these got lost in the macro analysis, she added.

Dr Mazari added that the spirit of a nation united in patriotism and uplifting songs of Noor Jehan i have not seen since then.They needed to analyse this too.

"For Pak the success was in thwarting Indian designs at a time when we suffered from relying solely on US for mly supplies/spares unlike India. Our move towards indigenisation of weapons production & nuclear capability has allowed us to establish deterrence in our region", she said.