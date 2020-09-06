UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mazari Pays Rich Tribute To Heroes Of Sep 6

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Mazari pays rich tribute to heroes of Sep 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr, Shireen Mazari on Sunday paid rich tribute to valiant soldiers of September 6, 1965, who fought fearlessly without taking care of their lives and rendered their sacrifices to protect the motherland.

In a tweet, she said the Battle of Chawinda, the largest tank battle since World War-II (WWII), halted the Indian attack in Sialkot campaign, our heroes of PAF the Navy's attack on Dwarkha; these got lost in the macro analysis, she added.

Dr Mazari added that the spirit of a nation united in patriotism and uplifting songs of Noor Jehan i have not seen since then.They needed to analyse this too.

"For Pak the success was in thwarting Indian designs at a time when we suffered from relying solely on US for mly supplies/spares unlike India. Our move towards indigenisation of weapons production & nuclear capability has allowed us to establish deterrence in our region", she said.

Related Topics

India Attack World Nuclear Sialkot Tank Noor Jehan September Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

2 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

4 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.