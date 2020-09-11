Mazari reaffirms proper implementation of child protection laws

Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to protect child rights through proper implementation of child protection laws in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to protect child rights through proper implementation of child protection laws in the country.

She said this while addressing the second meeting of the Child Protection Advisory Board held today.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Law, Bait-ul-Mal, ICT Police, Ali Nawaz Islamabad Capital Territory Member National Assembly and the Zainab Alert Application Team from SI Global Solutions, amongst other relevant stakeholders.

Cdr (Retd) Liaquat Ali, Project Director of the Zainab Alert Application gave presentation on the installation of Zainab Alert Application and its integration with the MOHR's 1099 Helpline. Notably, it was decided that a sub-committee was to be formed to review the technical and financial feasibility of the application.

Another important outcome entailed the proposition of Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Bappi, who offered one-time financial support of Rs. 60, 000 to complainants, and to take care of educational expenditures of children.

Moreover, he proposed that the complainants could also be referred to the Ehsaas programme for monthly support. He was invited to participate in the Child Protection Advisory Board upon the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The case was under taken by board on the directions of Islamabad High Court.

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Ms. Rabiya Javeri Agha, also briefed the board on the progress that has been made since the 1st meeting of the board, with regards to advancing the rights of children in Pakistan. She spoke about the opeationalization of the National Commission for Child Rights (NCRC) to curb child rights violations. She further highlighted the critical impact of the Human Rights Helpline 1099 towards protecting children, as well as raising awareness about laws and protection mechanisms at the grass root level. Finally, she highlighted the role of the Ministry of Human Rights in preparing legislation to criminalize corporal punishment and put an end to the culture of violence against children in the country.

Director General International Cooperation Muhammad Hassan Mangi, further elucidated upon the progress and recent developments of the Ministry of Human Rights towards child protection. This includes a sub-committee that was constituted under the chair of Ms. Ambreen Ahmad to facilitate setting up Child Protection Institute and to assist Ministry of Human Rights in preparation of guidelines/SOPs for Institute. The MS Wing has recommended 40 posts for the Child Protection Institute which is under consideration for creation of posts with Finance Division, and the budget for the Institute has also been allocated. It has also been decided that subject to the approval of the posts from the Finance Division, a supplementary grant will be taken from the Finance Division for the operation of the Institute.

Other important development include the establishment of a Child Protection Desk at Polyclinic hospital, whereas the desk at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science is in progress. Ministry of Human Rights representatives also informed the Board of various child abuse awareness campaigns and initiatives that have been in progress, including a school engagement programme against children abuse, that was launched by Minister for Human Rights in various public and private schools in Islamabad Capital Territory. Information, education and Communication Material disseminated among students and parents.

Finally, important progress is also being made with regards to strengthening legislation and its implementation with regards to child abuse. The rules of the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 have been shared with Federal and Provincial counterparts for obtaining their views. The post of the Director General of Zainab Alert has been recommended by MS Wing, Establishment Division. The Rules of Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Act, 2020 have also been drafted.