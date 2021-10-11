Mazari reiterates commitment to protect rights minors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Monday reiterated her commitment to protect rights of minors especially girls and provide them with a safer future.

In her message on International Day of the Girl Child, she said that this year's theme, 'Digital Generation', focuses on bridging digital gender divide thru equal access to tech and connectivity.

She said that in commemorating the day, her ministry recognized girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

"Today, we renew our commitment to safeguarding these rights and pushing for a safer world for young girls," she added.