Mazari reiterates demand of establishing Humanitarian Corridor in Kashmir

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday reiterated her demand that the United Nations should setup a humanitarian corridor in Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir to extend basic amenities to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday reiterated her demand that the United Nations should setup a humanitarian corridor in Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir to extend basic amenities to Kashmiris.

"The Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is involved in ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir as well as mainstream India," she said while addressing a conference "Kashmir Crisis: Challenge for Peace in South Asia".

She said India had been trying to project elections in Occupied Kashmir as a substitute for plebiscite which exposed the ugly face of India that claimed itself as a secular state.

The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir in 1951 and 1956 clearly depicted that such elections could not be hold in Io&JK in place of an independent plebiscite, she pointed out.

She said Women and children were being abused by the Indian armed forces in Kashmir.

She said it was the first government that had internationalized the Kashmir issue with its sincere efforts at diplomatic front.

Mazari underlined the need for producing music and literature on Kashmir freedom movement.

She took exception over the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund for not raising the issue of human rights abuses being committed against children and women in Kashmir.

President Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit said the South Asia, a least integrated region in the world, had a lot of potential but due to conflicts between two major South Asian powers India and Pakistan, the region was unable to capitalize on those potentials.

He said India could not achieve economic progress without having cordial relations with Pakistan.

Dr Salma Malik said that so-called surgical strikes by India in 2016 were precursor to see how Pakistani people, government and international community would react.

She said India was emboldened by lukewarm response of international community on Indian aggression of carrying out strikes in Balokot in February this year.