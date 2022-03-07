Mazari stresses need for capacity building of female journalists

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday stressed the need for greater work to be done in building the capacities of female journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday stressed the need for greater work to be done in building the capacities of female journalists.

She said the female leadership of the National Press Club (NPC) had played a major role in transforming and bettering the NPC.

She was addressing an event organized here a day prior to the International Women's Day by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with the NPC to commemorate women journalists that made exemplary contributions in the field of reporting on COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The 'Women Journalist Excellence Award 2022' was awarded to some 30 women journalists based on their impeccable performance and contribution, especially those working directly in the field.

Dr Mazari said the female journalists faced additional barriers in their field due to their gender, especially in the context of their vulnerability to harassment, and appreciated them for their dedication.

The Human Rights Ministry had launched an app to counter the problem, she added.

The minister also elaborated on the expansion of legislation protecting women workers from harassment as now informal workers, such as domestic workers, would also be covered under the new amendments.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas thanked the media persons for their incredible role in providing information to the masses. They had played a great part in Pakistan's development thus far, particularly for the cause of democracy, he added.

He said the SSDO aimed to continue its initiatives on empowering and building the capacities of women journalists.

NPC Secretary Raja Khalil Ahmed thanked the women journalists for their contribution and tireless work.

Dr Mazari presented the awards to the winners.