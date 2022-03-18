UrduPoint.com

Mazari Thanks PM For UN Resolution Against Islamophobia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Mazari thanks PM for UN resolution against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his unrelenting efforts, which resulted into declaration of March 15 as 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia' by the UN.

The minister, in a tweet, said Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation introduced and got passed unanimously in the United Nations (UN) a resolution to the effect.

It was a global recognition of the rising tide of Islamophobia and the need to combat it, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

