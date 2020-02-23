Mazari to attend 43rd session of UNHR Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari left to attend three-day visit to attend 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

According to Source, Shireen Mazari would highlight the steps taken by the Ministry of Human Rights to rights children and women,transgenders, prisoners' rights.

The Minister would also highlight the Kashmir issues in the Human Rights Council.

Dr. Mazari would seek world's attention on the continued human rights violations by Indian occupied forces in Kashmir.