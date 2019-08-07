UrduPoint.com
Mazari Urges Int'l Community To Take Action Against India For Violating Peace, Int'l Pacts On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

Mazari urges int'l community to take action against India for violating peace, int'l pacts on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Sheerin Mazari on Wednesday urged the international community to take action against India for violating peace and international agreements on Kashmir besides using lethal weapons across the Line of Control.

Pakistan would observe Indian Independence day being celebrated on August 15 as black day, she stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Indian rulers had violated all agreements made on Kashmir including Shimla agreement, and United Nations resolution on Kashmir, she said.

We will review curtailing trade and diplomatic relations with India, the HR minister stated.

Pakistan Armed forces are fully prepared to defend the motherland, she said.

To a question, the minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mindset could do anything in sabotaging the peace in South Asian region.

She said, "We want peace not war." India should stop human rights violations and bloodshed in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said there were movements of Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir valley. The entire nation was standing with the Kashmiri people at this crucial stage, she added.

She urged the international community to come forward and coerce India to stop genocide of Kashmiri people in IOK.

