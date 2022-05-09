UrduPoint.com

Mazari's Letter, A Bid To Invite Foreign Intervention To Weaken Blasphemy Law: Tahir Mehmood Asharfi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Mazari's letter, a bid to invite foreign intervention to weaken blasphemy law: Tahir Mehmood Asharfi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi on Monday said former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari's letter to the United Nations (UN) special rapporteurs against the misuse of blasphemy law was a bid to invite foreign intervention to weaken the blasphemy law in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi on Monday said former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari's letter to the United Nations (UN) special rapporteurs against the misuse of blasphemy law was a bid to invite foreign intervention to weaken the blasphemy law in the country.

Addressing the press conference here, he said when all the legal forums were available for the redressal of such issues in the country; why she had dragged the international watchdog into the matter.

He said if she was not feeling comfortable with the national institutions such as judiciary, Council of Islamic Ideology and Muttahida Ulema board (MUB) Punjab, she could have approached the Organization of Islamic Cooperation instead of the UN.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council expressed his fear that Mazari's letter would help those who were against this law since the day one and had been making efforts to abolish or weaken it through all possible means.

He further added that it may also create serious problems for Pakistan to get out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to ask Mazari to withdraw her letter from the UN keeping in view the sensitivity of the subject as the whole nation was guarding the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and blasphemy laws.

Ashrafi said he had appealed the Punjab Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Interior Minister and Federal Investigation Agency to forward all the blasphemous cases to Ulema Board to decide their maintainability without any discrimination. In the past, the Board had decided 217 cases amicably, he added.

He also urged the PTI leadership to stop malicious social media drive against the national institutions including judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

He said the national institutions were working within their constitutional domain as Pakistan was not a banana republic. Pakistani nation and army were on one page and nobody could create division among them, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Police United Nations Punjab Interior Minister Social Media Blasphemy Middle East Federal Investigation Agency May Financial Action Task Force All From CII

Recent Stories

5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

24 seconds ago
 Brussels to give 'opinion' on Ukraine EU membershi ..

Brussels to give 'opinion' on Ukraine EU membership bid in June

28 seconds ago
 Technology important for economic growth: Syed Mur ..

Technology important for economic growth: Syed Murtaza Mahmud

29 seconds ago
 Macron Says Ukraine's Accession to EU May Take Dec ..

Macron Says Ukraine's Accession to EU May Take Decades

33 seconds ago
 Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holiday ..

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holidays

3 minutes ago
 Imran's remarks against state institution a conspi ..

Imran's remarks against state institution a conspiracy; needs to be stopped imme ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.